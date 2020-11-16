TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on social media

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
kemi olunloyo

Nigerian controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo recently took to twitter to give reasons married people should stay away from social media.

According to the 56 year old who believes marriage is a scam, social media is an avenue to destroy marriages. Madam Kemi also mentioned how she destroyed marriages after exposing some men who sent her direct messages on social media.

marriageisascam.. If U are married you should not be on social media. It’s an avenue to destroy your fake union. Remember all the men who exposed themselves in my DM? It ended on Wikipedia. Married women were begging me to take down their husband’s identity. I ruined 2 marriages” she tweeted.

READ ALSO

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans…

See reactions below;

@official_devon91 wrote “This woman needs to be barred from social media”

@sharon_chyna wrote “Is that supposed to be an achievement?? Successfully ruined two marriages and she’s even happy about it are you sure this woman doesn’t do hard drugs’

@strongndbeautiful wrote “You ruined two marriages and you are so proud to spill it, the end justifies the means.”

@amy_nic27 wrote “It much easier and fun to ruin people’s marriage when you don’t have one”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star, Javier Mascherano announces…

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with…

“Nobody should hype 2021 with vision and prophecy” –…

See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing musical talents…

EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More