Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on social media

Nigerian controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo recently took to twitter to give reasons married people should stay away from social media.

According to the 56 year old who believes marriage is a scam, social media is an avenue to destroy marriages. Madam Kemi also mentioned how she destroyed marriages after exposing some men who sent her direct messages on social media.

marriageisascam.. If U are married you should not be on social media. It’s an avenue to destroy your fake union. Remember all the men who exposed themselves in my DM? It ended on Wikipedia. Married women were begging me to take down their husband’s identity. I ruined 2 marriages” she tweeted.

See reactions below;

@official_devon91 wrote “This woman needs to be barred from social media”

@sharon_chyna wrote “Is that supposed to be an achievement?? Successfully ruined two marriages and she’s even happy about it are you sure this woman doesn’t do hard drugs’

@strongndbeautiful wrote “You ruined two marriages and you are so proud to spill it, the end justifies the means.”

@amy_nic27 wrote “It much easier and fun to ruin people’s marriage when you don’t have one”