TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off…

Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their…

‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W…

Reactions as Lady calls men who split bills with their girlfriend or wife shameless

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian lady has taken to popular social media platform, Twitter, to blast men who split bills with their wives or girlfriends.

According to the lady identified with the name @Nwanyioma  Bekee on Twitter, she said men who spilt bills with their wives or girlfriend are shameless for daring to behave in such manner.

She wrote;

READ ALSO

Venita Akpofure issues warning to those fond of age shaming…

Nigerian lady claims having a sugar daddy is better than…

“Splitting bills with your girlfriend or you wife is stupid. You must be a shameless man for doing such.” She said.

See also: Actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mum set to face Edo judicial panel over death of a student she allegedly shot

Following her tweet, social media users have taken to their handlr s to react to her now deleted tweet.

See some of the reactions below.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after seeing this

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More