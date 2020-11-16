Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

According to the reports that has gone viral, Billionaire, Ned Nwoko and husband to actress Regina Daniels has allegedly proposed to a lady prospecting to be his 7th wife.

The reports revealed that the UK-based lady identified simply as “Sara” and “Sar8al” on Instagram is currently in Nigeria and reported that Regina Daniels is in full support of the proposed union as she reportedly shared photos and videos of the lady where she flaunted her supposed engagement ring with the caption “wifey”.

Sara was also spotted with Regina Daniels in Abuja over the weekend, has also been seen chilling in the pool in Ned Nwoko’s house and also cruising cars Regina Daniels uses as seen in now-deleted videos which she (Sara) shared on her Instastory.

Following the reports, social media users have taken to the platform to react.

See some reactions below;

Why Ned Nwoko like Arab women like this? — FC Barcelona ⚪ (@GSPN90MINS) November 16, 2020

Ned nwoko is slowly replacing FUTURE https://t.co/r31xAbsJsx — Meet Marley (@TweetMarley1) November 16, 2020

Regina Daniels : I am pretty, sexy and I have everything. My husband can't marry another wife after me. Ned Nwoko: pic.twitter.com/i8rUduKt8Y — YOUR DAD 👑 (@Olafweshy) November 16, 2020