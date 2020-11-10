Read BBNaija star, Laycon’s lovely birthday message to his mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Laycon and Mum

Barely two days after his birthday, Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Lekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe has penned down a lovely birthday message to his mum on her birthday, today.

In the birthday message, Laycon revealed that his mum is caring and very disciplined. The 27 year old also appreciated his mum for all the sacrifices she made for him and also for all she instilled in him.

The rapper however assured his mother the love he has for her.

Read all he wrote below;

“Happy birthday to you Mother, happy birthday to my one and only, happy birthday to Mama Temitope, Mama Alake, and Mama Conny. I love you Mum… I thank you for everything you’ve instilled in me, I thank you for the tough love, I thank you for the care, the sacrifices, the love, the discipline, the pampering, I cannot thank you enough. I love you Mum… I thank God for choosing you to be Mother. I thank God for having you as mother. I pray that you live long in good health and that your joy will never turn to sadness. I love you Mum.”

Via Twitter
