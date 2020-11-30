Refusing to date jobless women is a smart choice – Leo Dasilva to young men

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva, has stated that it is a smart decision for a young man to refuse to date a jobless woman.

Leo disclosed this in a reaction to a conversation centred on men refusing to date women who are not financially stable.

It started when a lady who disclosed that she’s a student, had tweeted about the topic, saying it is a man’s choice.

She wrote;

I’ve seen tweets from guys saying they can’t date a girl that’s not financially stable. I’m a student. But never, like never have I felt attacked by such tweets. What’s actually up with some guys on Twitter? What I want must not make sense to you. It’s choice boo

However, the former BBNaija housemate reacted as he stated that it’s a smart choice for young men to refuse to date jobless women.