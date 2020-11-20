Regina Daniels’ son, Prince Munir Nwoko gets a verified account on Instagram (Photos, Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Munir Nej Ned Nwoko, the son of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko has gotten his account verified by Instagram even though he has never posted on the account himself. He however now has a verified account even as a toddler.

According to the reports gathered, Regina Daniels created the Instagram account for him which she operates on his behalf and there is every likelihood he would take over once he comes of age.

The newly verified account has over ninety-two thousand followers with just twenty-two posts and following twelve people.

Regina Daniels took to her account to announce it and celebrate her child.

Swipe below to see more.

