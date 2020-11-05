SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian Widow Shares Heartbreaking Story

A Nigerian widow, Mrs. Chidinmma Precious Edozieuno has shared her sad story of how personnel of the defunct SARS allegedly murdered her husband.

According to her, they told her to marry another husband and forget about seeing her husband again upon his arrest

Mrs. Edozieuno shared her story to the Anambra Judicial panel on the activities of the unit.

In her submission, she said;

“We were in our house in Awka that fateful day in August 2017 when some gunmen broke into our house and took my husband. They also took away almost all our household properties and told me to go and marry another man that this one is as good as dead.

They said my husband was a kidnapper. I did not even know where they came from, and at first, I didn’t even know they were policemen.

With the help of a friend, who is a police officer, we started looking for my husband. He took me to many police stations to know if they had him, but none of them had him. We went to Awkuzu SARS office, and that was where I saw three of the men who came and arrested my husband.

I took a lawyer and we went to court. It was in court that the counsel representing SARS told us that my husband was dead. They said he was a kidnapper. I dated my husband for a long time before we got married. He is not a kidnapper. I lived in Benin and that was where we knew each other. I later relocated to Nigeria. My husband is from Aguleri.”