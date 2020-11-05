TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian Widow Shares Heartbreaking Story

News
By San
SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian Widow Shares Heartbreaking Story

A Nigerian widow, Mrs. Chidinmma Precious Edozieuno has shared her sad story of how personnel of the defunct SARS allegedly murdered her husband.

According to her, they told her to marry another husband and forget about seeing her husband again upon his arrest

Mrs. Edozieuno shared her story to the Anambra Judicial panel on the activities of the unit.

READ ALSO

I have not purchased an official vehicle since I became…

#ENDSars: New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT begins training –…

In her submission, she said;

READ ALSO: How I Spent 22 Days In SARS Custody, Lost My Pregnancy – Victim Tells Lagos Judicial Panel

“We were in our house in Awka that fateful day in August 2017 when some gunmen broke into our house and took my husband. They also took away almost all our household properties and told me to go and marry another man that this one is as good as dead.

They said my husband was a kidnapper. I did not even know where they came from, and at first, I didn’t even know they were policemen.

With the help of a friend, who is a police officer, we started looking for my husband. He took me to many police stations to know if they had him, but none of them had him. We went to Awkuzu SARS office, and that was where I saw three of the men who came and arrested my husband.

I took a lawyer and we went to court. It was in court that the counsel representing SARS told us that my husband was dead. They said he was a kidnapper. I dated my husband for a long time before we got married. He is not a kidnapper. I lived in Benin and that was where we knew each other. I later relocated to Nigeria. My husband is from Aguleri.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

I have not purchased an official vehicle since I became governor —Sanwo-Olu

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For Trump” –…

Stolen Ife terracotta head returned to Nigeria by The Netherlands

BBNaija: Ike Onyema to release a tell-all book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media for saying men…

”900k paid” – Comedian Ebiye reveals as he finally clears car debt after being…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More