TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

Scooby-Doo co-creator, Ken Spears, dies at 82

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

American television writer, producer and sound editor, Charles Kenneth Spears who co-created the popular cartoon, Scooby-Doo with Joe Ruby, has died at the age of 82.

 

His death comes less than three months after his animation partner, Joe Ruby, also passed away.

According to American gossip site TMZ, Spears reportedly died on Friday after complications related to dementia.

READ ALSO

COVID-19 Interrupts World’s Longest-Running Cartoon

Cartoon Network responds to allegation of broadcasting…

His son, Kevin noted that Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, story-telling, loyalty to family, and strong work ethic.

See also: Wahala for who no wish me Happy Birthday – DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates 28th birthday (Photo)

Kevin said, “Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as the co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life, and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

With Joe Ruby, Spears co-founded television animation production company Ruby-Spears Productions. Earlier in their partnership, the two men created the Scooby-Doo franchise for Hanna-Barbera.

Ken Spears was born in Los Angeles on 12 March 1938 and met Ruby when both were sound editors and staff writers at animation studio Hanna Barbera.

Spears and Ruby also created the popular series “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.” But, undoubtedly they were most famously known for creating ‘Scooby.’

The popular animated series first aired on CBS in 1969 with Ruby and Spears writing the first five episodes then editing and supervising the rest of that inaugural series.

Scooby aired until 1976, but there have been a lot of spin-offs, reboots and movies.

Spears wasn’t limited to just cartoons either. He was also a story consultant for the 1974 TV series, “Planet of the Apes.”

He is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s second term’ (Video)

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s…

BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG…

“My exit helped Mavin Records focus on Rema” – Tiwa Savage

Scooby-Doo co-creator, Ken Spears, dies at 82

This country tire me – Small Doctor cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More