See AY’s reply to a Lady that told him nobody will watch his movie if he doesn’t cast Temi Otedola

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has replied to a lady who told him nobody will watch his movie if he doesn’t feafure billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola.

AY had taken to his page to praise Kunle Afolayan over his movie, Citation which featured Temi Otedola.

See also: She is my friend not my husband’s wife – Regina Daniels reacts to reports that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

Ay noted that the movie met his expectation, adding that it was well acted and Temi Otedola really played her role well.

However, a fan identified as Dinah, then took to the comment section of his post to state that nobody will watch his much anticipated movie, Merry Men 3, if he doesn’t include Temi Otedola among the actors.

Reacting, AY bluntly asked the fan not to see the movie.

See post below;

