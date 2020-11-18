See Funke Akindele’s Reply To A Man Who Said She Will Die If She Undergoes Surgery

A social media user has taken to Twitter to advise the Nollywood actress and movie producer Funke Akindele over undergoing surgery.

According to the man, the Lord gave him a message for the actress. He tweeted, tagging the actress, and advised her never to undergo surgery because she might not make it.

He tweeted, “@funkeakindele Good morning ma. Jesus loves u. Please don’t be offended for I have a message for u. Do not under go any surgery for the Lord said u will not make it. To obey is better than sacrifice 1sam. 15v22 and Jer. 7v23. God bless u as u obey. Thanks”. In response to his tweets, Funke Akindele stated that she has already done the surgery.

Read her reply below….