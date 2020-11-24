See how BBNaija’s Tochi reacted to those saying celebrities should not repeat outfits (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

BBNaija lockdown season, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi, has reacted to those saying that celebrities should not repeat the outfits that they own.

Tochi made his opinion known in video he shared via his Twitter handle where he slammed those with the mentality that celebrities are not supposed to re-wear any cloth.

See what he said below;

“So they talk say celebrities no de repeat clothes say you go de buy new clothes every time. God punish you. You de hear me, God go punish you. You de give me clothes abi you de buy clothes for me. Talk am again, make I hear.”

Watch video here;

