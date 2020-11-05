See the beautiful lady Caroline Danjuma’s former husband, Musa is dating

Coming after his divorce from popular actress, Caroline Danjuma 4 years ago, photos of billionaire, Musa Danjuma’s new girlfriend has surfaced online.
According to reports reaching The Info NG, the 70 years old billionaire has found love in the arms of a very much younger Instagram model called, Shey.
Recall that Caroline Hutchings and Musa Danjuma tied the nuptial knots in 2007 and they went their separate ways in 2016 after birthing two sons and a daughter.
Musa is reportedly madly in love with his new girlfriend, Shey. Shey is a popular bi racial Instagram model.
See Photo of Musa and Shey obtaned by Instagram blogger, Gist Lovers below:
See beautiful photos of Shey below;
