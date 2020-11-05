TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump…

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st…

See the beautiful lady Caroline Danjuma’s former husband, Musa is dating

EntertainmentNollywood
By GONA

Coming after his divorce from popular actress, Caroline Danjuma 4 years ago, photos of billionaire, Musa Danjuma’s new girlfriend has surfaced online.

According to reports reaching The Info NG, the 70 years old billionaire has found love in the arms of a very much younger Instagram model called, Shey.

Recall that Caroline Hutchings and Musa Danjuma tied the nuptial knots in 2007 and they went their separate ways in 2016 after birthing two sons and a daughter.

READ ALSO

I feel like getting pregnant – Caroline Danjuma

Caroline Danjuma shares touching story about the birth of…

Musa is reportedly madly in love with his new girlfriend, Shey. Shey is a popular bi racial Instagram model.

See Photo of Musa and Shey obtaned by Instagram blogger, Gist Lovers below:

See beautiful photos of Shey below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the government…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump to win, prays to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Stunning photos of Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s Rep at The Miss globe…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

See the beautiful lady Caroline Danjuma’s former husband, Musa is dating

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for money’ –…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More