Man places his sound system in direction of church that always ‘disturbs’ him

A Twitter user has revealed the photo of a sound system a friend placed in the direction of a church that usually disturbs him in the morning on weekdays.

According to the Twitter user identified as @ebelee_, her friend began playing Cardi B’s “WAP” after placing the sound system on the fence demarcating the two compounds.

The Twitter user wrote;

Faysal has killed me this morning. There’s a church next to his house that’s always making noise early in the morning even on weekdays, baba carried his sound system from his house to put on the fence demarcating the 2 compounds and started playing WAP.