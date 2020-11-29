See the unexpected amount a lady got after she tweeted ‘I need 500k God abeg’ (Screenshot)

A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life as she received N500k cash gift after she tweeted that she needed financial assistance.
The Twitter user with the username @Temmmmssss asked God for N500k and immediately got it from an unidentified Twitter user.
She shared receipt the transfer on Twitter as evidence after receiving the money from a random person on the platform.
She wrote; “I need 500k God abeg .
In less than 12 hours, a random Twitter user took to her DM to offer to gift her the N500k which surprised the lady.
See the screenshots
It was a big and unexpected surprise for her and a good Christmas gift as well.
