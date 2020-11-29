See the unexpected amount a lady got after she tweeted ‘I need 500k God abeg’ (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life as she received N500k cash gift after she tweeted that she needed financial assistance.

The Twitter user with the username @Temmmmssss asked God for N500k and immediately got it from an unidentified Twitter user.

She shared receipt the transfer on Twitter as evidence after receiving the money from a random person on the platform.

She wrote; “I need 500k God abeg .

In less than 12 hours, a random Twitter user took to her DM to offer to gift her the N500k which surprised the lady.

See the screenshots

It was a big and unexpected surprise for her and a good Christmas gift as well.

