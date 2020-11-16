TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Entertainmentfood
By OluA

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo in a statement on Sunday advised his fans on what to eat when they lodge in hotels.

The singer in his post stressed on how expensive snails have become as he added that anyone that wants to eat it should either bring theirs or avoid it.

See also; Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her Grandfather – Fans Troll Regina Daniels

READ ALSO

Timi Dakolo’s daughters feature in international magazine,…

Coza Pastor, Fatoyinbo will not be charged with a rape crime…

Timi Dakolo wrote via his Twitter handle, “Take my advice,please if you are staying at any hotel and Want to eat. Please avoid snails o,I repeat avoid snails or come with ya snails. That thing cost pass the whole animal Kingdom.I think that’s how the hotel pays their employees .”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star, Javier Mascherano announces…

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with…

“Nobody should hype 2021 with vision and prophecy” –…

See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing musical talents…

EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More