See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo in a statement on Sunday advised his fans on what to eat when they lodge in hotels.

The singer in his post stressed on how expensive snails have become as he added that anyone that wants to eat it should either bring theirs or avoid it.

See also; Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her Grandfather – Fans Troll Regina Daniels

Timi Dakolo wrote via his Twitter handle, “Take my advice,please if you are staying at any hotel and Want to eat. Please avoid snails o,I repeat avoid snails or come with ya snails. That thing cost pass the whole animal Kingdom.I think that’s how the hotel pays their employees .”