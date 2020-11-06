See viral video of LASTMA officer dancing while carrying out his duty

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA

The LASTMA officer was carrying out his duties at the Ikeja axis when he broke into a dance.

A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a LASTMA officer broke into a dance while carrying out his duty.

The LASTMA officer was carrying out his duties at the Ikeja axis when he broke into a dance.

Some Ikeja residents have claimed the man is popular in the area and is always doing his work with cheerfulness. There are claims that the road is always free when he is on duty. No moment he’ll be on duty the road is always free.

Watch the video below:

 

