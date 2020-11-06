See viral video of LASTMA officer dancing while carrying out his duty

A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a LASTMA officer broke into a dance while carrying out his duty.

Some Ikeja residents have claimed the man is popular in the area and is always doing his work with cheerfulness. There are claims that the road is always free when he is on duty. No moment he’ll be on duty the road is always free.

Watch the video below: