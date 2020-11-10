TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social media users talking

Social Media drama
By San
See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social media users talking

Videos of a street horse race in Kano have made the rounds on social media and netizens can’t help but express their utter shock and admiration at the unsupervised sport that has left quite a number of casualties.

Despite the ‘cold animosity’ towards people from Northern Nigeria in recent times, Nigerians predominantly down south have found something amusing about the way of life up north.

Videos shared by a Twitter user, Chemical brother shows moments of teenagers riding horses at full speed in the busy streets of Kano while a teeming young crowd cheered them on. It was fun and cool till some of the horse riders who had no protective gear on couldn’t navigate a street end which resulted in them smashing their bodies on concrete walls.

READ ALSO

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes…

We went for a party & his friends told me to kneel down…

Another video under the thread shows the moment one of the horses collided with a tricycle which tumbled immediately, leaving the passengers injured.

READ ALSO: No sensible Northerner will allow his daughter participate in BBNaija; Socialite Saleem

Social media users however have mixed reactions to the extreme sport as many believe it’s a good tourist attraction event that can be channeled into revenue generation if the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports regulates it while others believe it’s a barbaric act that leaves many northerners disabled.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social…

It’s paining you guys I’ve something bigger than your father -James…

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

See what a 69-year-old man claimed he did to his wife of 30 years after finding…

“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies…

Trump won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More