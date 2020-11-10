See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social media users talking

Videos of a street horse race in Kano have made the rounds on social media and netizens can’t help but express their utter shock and admiration at the unsupervised sport that has left quite a number of casualties.

Despite the ‘cold animosity’ towards people from Northern Nigeria in recent times, Nigerians predominantly down south have found something amusing about the way of life up north.

Videos shared by a Twitter user, Chemical brother shows moments of teenagers riding horses at full speed in the busy streets of Kano while a teeming young crowd cheered them on. It was fun and cool till some of the horse riders who had no protective gear on couldn’t navigate a street end which resulted in them smashing their bodies on concrete walls.

Guys this is street horse racing in Kano

Another video under the thread shows the moment one of the horses collided with a tricycle which tumbled immediately, leaving the passengers injured.

What the actual hell!!!

Social media users however have mixed reactions to the extreme sport as many believe it’s a good tourist attraction event that can be channeled into revenue generation if the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports regulates it while others believe it’s a barbaric act that leaves many northerners disabled.