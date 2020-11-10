TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See what a 69-year-old man claimed he did to his wife of 30 years after finding out she voted Joe Biden

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

A 69-year-old man claims he has divorced his wife of 30 years and he’s moving to Colombia because she voted for Joe Biden in the US elections.

The man made this revelation on Twitter while reacting to Biden’s tweets stating his plans to combat COVID-19.

See also: “I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies Beating Girlfriend (Video)

READ ALSO

MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

Fani Kayode claims Kamala Harris is Jezebel, see his reason 

He said his divorce papers have been signed and “everything is done”. He added that he’s quite disappointed in his wife because they were together for 30 years.

He also said he won’t be returning to the US until the country is fixed.

In another report, incumbent Pres. Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat and has said he will be going to court to challenge the result.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

It’s paining you guys I’ve something bigger than your father -James…

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

See what a 69-year-old man claimed he did to his wife of 30 years after finding…

“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies…

Trump won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More