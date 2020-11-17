Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Recall that in the early hours of Monday, rumours broke out on social media that Nigerian billionaire and actress, Regina Daniels husband was about to marry a seventh wife.

Well, Regina Daniels has come out deny the reports that her husband Ned Nwoko has taken another wife.

Regina Daniels, who became Ned Nwoko’s 6th wife just last year, while reacting to the speculations the said lady identified as Sara is her friend and she only came visiting.

She wrote on social media: “The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!”

