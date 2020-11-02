She lied to us – Fans react as Offset shares video of Cardi B sweeping, contradicting her ”I don’t cook/clean” verse

American Rapper, Offset, has shared a video of his Wife, Cardi B, sweeping and it has got people talking.

Recall in her hit track, WAP, the mother-of-one had rapped; “I don’t cook, I don’t clean, But let me tell you how I got this ring”

However, upon seeing the video, fans concluded that she could not have been telling the truth with that line.

See also; Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without you – Cuppy shows off football skill (Video)

Sharing the video, Offset simply captioned it; “LIAR.”

See video below;

See some reactions below;

@uadoret wrote; That’s exactly why I said ppl need to stay out y’all business

@corywright; Talking about she don’t clean lol

@bro_jays wrote; Hahah, She Lied to us

@slattspots wrote; She went from burkin to sweepin real quick