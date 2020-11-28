She said yes – Rapper Ikechukwu announces engagement with girlfriend (Video)

Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu has officially left singlehood after engaging his girlfriend.

He shared the news via his Instagram page on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Ikechukwu’s soon to be wife is seen wearing a beautiful engagement ring in the video with the caption, ”she said yes.”

Recall that in September, the rapper revealed that he was in a relationship.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, he announced that they were done keeping their relationship a secret.

“She pisses me off. She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa. Makeup is always the option. She’s everything. And I pray she remains that. Next level. Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again,” part of the post read.