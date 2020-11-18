TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria: “The pitch is very difficult to play good football” – Rohr

SportNews
By OluA

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has attributed the Super Eagles inability to secure the three points against Sierra Leone on Tuesday to the poor pitch of the Siaka Stevens stadium and the long ball tactics by the home team, Completesports report.

 

The Eagles settled for a 0-0 draw against the Leone Stars in the reverse fixture of their matchday four Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The draw saw the Eagles remain top with eight points after four games while Sierra Leone are third on three points.

And reflecting after the game, Rohr praised the performance of his players, singling out Maduka Okoye for his impressive display.

”The Team did well especially our goalkeeper he had a very good match. Last time he conceded four goals which was not his fault and today he showed everyone what he can do.

See also: Congratulation messages pour in as Actress Bimbo Akinsanya buys a new car

“Our defence did well but the pitch is very difficult to play good football and they were playing long balls.

“The points means we stay top of our group and I believe we are in the right direction.”

The Eagles next game in the qualifiers is away to Benin Republic in March 2021.

