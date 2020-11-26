Sinach gives scholarship to young boy selling sachet water

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

A little boy has been offered scholarship by Nigerian Gospel singer, Sinach following a video of him educating people on the importance of water and energy went viral on the internet.

In the video, the young lad who is a sachet water hawker could be seen trying to convince someone to buy water from him.

As his marketing strategy, the boy would define water, list qualities of good water, and discuss the importance of water while focusing on its energy-giving feature.

Being in an era of a dreaded global pandemic, he would also go ahead to discuss the role water plays in helping the body system fight against novel Coronavirus.

When he is sure to have fully educated his potential customer on why they need to drink enough water, he would then proceed to plead with his potential customer to please buy water from him.

However, as fate would have it, award-winning Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Joseph popularly known as Sinach has indicated interest to offer the “pure water” seller scholarship to enable him to go back to school so that his intelligence doesn’t end up a waste.

Watch video of the intelligent boy intellectually convincing a prospective buyer below;

After seeing his video, the “Way Maker” crooner asked his fans and followers to help him look for the sachet water hawker.

