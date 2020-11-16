TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing…

‘I spent my savings, took loan to vote you’ — lady tackles Laycon…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Kizz Daniel

Concerned social media have reacted to Nigerian sensational singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel‘s sudden weight loss.

The 26 year old who took to Instagram to share a picture that reveled that he has lost so much weight, raised many unanswered question from his fans and followers.

According to some of Kizz Daniel’s fans, the singer looks malnourished and skinny in the photo. This has however raised suspicious that the talented musician might be battling an unknown ailment and maybe still recovering, although he is yet to confirm if its true or not.

READ ALSO

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions…

Mercy Aigbe wins the heart of many Nigerians with her new TV…

Here are some of the reactions below;

@Funbi76961865 wrote “He’s so mute lately …I think something wrong somewhere aside being lane. Sending you love and light Kiss.”

@RaufOmoshalewa wrote “His been off for more than 2 months, here now he look lik person way never chop for two months
I still love u ooo”

@iamdimjr wrote “Yeah he really looks skinny , I hope he is fine”

@Gbemisolacoker wrote “Noticed since he appeared on this pepsi Friday party show before BBN….i just hope he is fine”

@Chisom wrote; ”I’m worried about Kizz Daniel. Not only has been quiet but also look like he really lost weight”

See the photo below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts on social media

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding With…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More