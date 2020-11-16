Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Concerned social media have reacted to Nigerian sensational singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel‘s sudden weight loss.

The 26 year old who took to Instagram to share a picture that reveled that he has lost so much weight, raised many unanswered question from his fans and followers.

According to some of Kizz Daniel’s fans, the singer looks malnourished and skinny in the photo. This has however raised suspicious that the talented musician might be battling an unknown ailment and maybe still recovering, although he is yet to confirm if its true or not.

Here are some of the reactions below;

@Funbi76961865 wrote “He’s so mute lately …I think something wrong somewhere aside being lane. Sending you love and light Kiss.”

@RaufOmoshalewa wrote “His been off for more than 2 months, here now he look lik person way never chop for two months

I still love u ooo”

@iamdimjr wrote “Yeah he really looks skinny , I hope he is fine”

@Gbemisolacoker wrote “Noticed since he appeared on this pepsi Friday party show before BBN….i just hope he is fine”

@Chisom wrote; ”I’m worried about Kizz Daniel. Not only has been quiet but also look like he really lost weight”

See the photo below;