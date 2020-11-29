Singer, Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun finally breaks silence over paternity scandal

Following the paternity scandal that broke during the week, Ayomikun, daughter of popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi has finally broken her silence in an interview with Punch Newspaper.

Recall that few days ago, a man identified as Mayegun Olaoye called out the singer on social media over claims that she denied him access to his first child, Ayomikun for the past 22 years.

Mayegun added that Tope Alabi changed his biological daughter’s name to another man’s name.

Reacting to these accusations, Ayomikun who recently graduated from Babcok university stated clearly that the only father she knows is her mother’s husband, Soji Alabi.

According to Ayomikun, she can not deny knowing Mayegun but the only person she knows as he father is Soji Alabi.

Read all she said below;

“I will always know that my father is Soji Alabi. I do not know any other person and I have never met any other man. I cannot blatantly deny him because I have heard about him but I have never had anything to do with this man.

My mother never blocked the avenues for us to see. My mother even tried for me to have a relationship with him. I remember when I was about 15 years old, she used to tell me about him but he never tried to reach out to me.

I am very grateful to God for the kind of mother and father that I have. After God, my parents are next in my life,”.

Ayomikun also said, “I cannot bear his surname. How can I bear the surname of someone that I have never met? There is no sense in that. I do not even know his surname. How can I bear the name of someone I have never met?

“God knows my real father and everyone knows who my real father is. I did not know this man when I was in crèche, daycare, primary, secondary or during my university days. I graduated and did not get a congratulatory message; absolutely nothing from him.

“So, there is no much story to tell. It is just a story about an irresponsible father and he is trying to cut every relationship he could ever build with his so-called daughter. I genuinely do not know why he is coming out after 22 years.”

The graduate of music also stated that the only way she can give Olaoye a listening ear is if they meet in court and there is a judgment to that effect.

In her words “If the man wants to reach out to me to patch things up, it will be in court. I do not think that I want to patch things up with him but I know that I will definitely meet him in court if he ever wants to talk. It cannot be a civil matter because he did not make it a civil matter when he went to the social media to talk.”

Despite the occurrence, she said her family is fine and everything is normal as they were not shocked by Olaoye’s actions.

“I have spoken to my mother about it and we are all fine. It was not something that shocked us. He is not blackmailing the family but he is an example of a very terrible father,” Ayomikun said.