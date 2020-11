Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises men

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, in a recent post on his social media page has showered praises on ”Women who are always winning”.

The Father-of-one shared the benefits of relating to women who are winning in whatever they find themselves doing. According to him, such women give-off an awe-inspiring energy.

In his words ;

AND I DONT MEAN FROM A FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW. ITS THE MENTAL, SPIRITUAL, PHYSICAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL, INTELLECTUAL PERSPECTIVE.

ON GOD! THE ENERGY IS ALWAYS, MOST CERTAINLY AWE INSPIRING.

SO MUCH POWER!

SALUT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN.

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW.

QUEENS!!

#QUEENCHRONICLES

See his post below ;