‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy reacts to Davido’s new album

Big Brother Naija season 5 first runner up, Dorathy Bachor has reacted to a particular song on Davido’s new album.

Recall that the omobabaolowo crooner sent social media into frenzy with the release of his much anticipated album on the 13th of November, 2020.

When asked by a fan on social media which of the songs is her favourite, the reality star mentioned that Davido’s ‘Holy Ground’ featuring American superstar rapper, Nicki Minaj is her favorite track on the album.

According to the 25 year old reality star, her favorite son on the Album has been on replay and she needs someone to delete it from her phone because she has listened to it too much.

She replied this way:

“Someone needs to delete it from my phone … it has suffered.”

See the post screenshot below: