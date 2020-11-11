TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

“Stay away from serious relationship if you’re broke, otherwise you will end up poor” – Man advises

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
Photo only used to depict narration

A man identified as Onukwubiri Ifeanyi Kingsley has taken to social media to share advice for broke people seeking a partner.

He stressed in his statement that a broke person should stay away from a serious relationship until he is relatively stable financially.

He pointed out that Love is about giving not taking, so if you are in a relationship, you must be willing to give something. So if you don’t have money to give your partner, the opportunity cost will be your time.

READ ALSO

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that…

Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a…

Ifeanyi explained that if you are consistently giving your time to your partner, you won’t have time to hustle for money, so you will consequently end up poor.

He wrote,

“If u are very broke, comot hand for anytin way concern serious relationship until u are fianancial stable small. Love is about giving not taking. So when u no get money, na ur time u go give & giving ur time will make u more broke, cos no time to find money & u end up poor. Na Advice😒

See the post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ…

2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew –…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him…

“Stay away from serious relationship if you’re broke, otherwise you…

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More