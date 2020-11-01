‘Stingy woman’ – Social media influencer shares ugly experience with actress, Eniola Badmus

A social media influencer identified as Tosin Silver has shared his ugly experience with popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus.

According to Tosin, he used to handle her fan page and also write about her on his website but Eniola has never dimmed it fit to pay him for all he does. He added that when he eventually asked her to pay her any amount she has for what he does, the plus size actress stated clearly that she does not owe him anything.

“I used to handle fan pages and I used to post about her on my website. One day I asked her, madam how far, what can you give me? And her reply was she doesn’t owe me anything” he said.