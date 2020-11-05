Stunning photos of Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s Rep at The Miss globe 2020 World Finals

Miss Ebhodaghe Joy is currently representing Nigeria at the 46th edition of The Miss Globe pageant in Tirana, Albania.

The Edo state born model emerged 3rd runner up at the 13th edition of the prestigious Beauty of Africa International pageant(BAIP) held in Calabar 2019.

As The Miss Globe Nigeria 2020, Joy will be hoping to win the highly distinguished pageant title that has 47 delegates from other countries.

The grand finale is set to take off on Tuesday, 12th November, 2020. Virtual voting is open on the competition website and Joy will be hoping to get all the support that will help her win the title.

Miss Globe Queen Beauty Pageant is an extravagant and prestigious competition beyond just the physical beauty of women from all over the Country.