Stupid Idiot – Drama as Kunle Afolayan slams follower who asked why ‘Citation’ doesn’t have subtitle; see what happened

Popular actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan in a recent statement lashed out at a follower who questioned why his latest movie  Citation doesn’t have subtitle.

The follower took to Twitter to ask: “@kunleafolayan Citation Is A Great Film No Doubt, But Non Subtitle Of French Part Is A Great Disservice To The Movie.”

Well, the truth however is there is a subtitle for the movie on Netflix but the follower likely watched on an unauthorized  platform, and this made Kunle Afolayan angry.

The filmmaker responded: “You are a very stupid idiot. That’s what you get if you keep downloading films from unauthorized streaming platforms. Omo ale.”

See the post below:

