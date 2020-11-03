Tacha celebrates her friend, Khafi in the most adorable way

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha took out time to specially celebrate her friend from the reality show, Khafi.

According to Tacha, Khafi is her sister and the love she has for her is undiluted. The controversial celebrity also disclosed that she admires Khafi’s strength a whole lot.

Tacha however used the opportunity to wish her friend turned sister all the happiness in the world.

Sharing some of Khafi’s adorable photos, the brand influencer wrote;

“Happy Birthday My Sister for life My love for you is undiluted, your strength is admirable, I wish you all the HAPPINESS in the world, can’t wait for US TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD”

Reacting to this very sweet birthday wish, Khafi wrote;

I love you so much my sis, yes we shall take over the world!!!”

 

 

Via Instagram
