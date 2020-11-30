TBoss celebrates daughter’s ‘conception day’ (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate, TBoss today took to her Instagram account to celebrate the day her daughter Starr was conceived.

Tboss, whose daughter is now 1 year and 3 months old, shared photos from her daughter’s first birthday party celebrated months earlier.

She added in the caption that she’s marking the day her daughter was conceived.

She wrote:

“On this Day 2 years ago A Starr was Conceived.
Conception is NOT Birthday…
Okay Okay maybe I’m 24 hours & 10 mins late posting up AGAIN But you get the point.
Thank you to My beautiful family & friends who trusted us enough to pop by to celebrate My Starr’s Birthday even if it was just briefly. We Love & Appreciate you all”

However, a number of people mistook the post for a birthday celebration but according to TBoss she’s only marking the anniversary of the day her baby was conceived.

