Tears as Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is laid to rest (photos/videos)

100 Level microbiology student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, who was raped and killed in a church in Benin, was buried on Friday, November 13, in Edo State.

Uwaila was buried by her family and friends who expressed disappointment over the failed judicial system, as Vera is yet to get justice. The deceased funeral service took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Edo Province 10, Aduwawa, Benin City and her body was then taken to Third East Cemetery for burial.

See some of the photos and video from the ceremony.

Service of song for late uwaila vera that was gang-raped and murdered in a church few months ago 😭#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/CuW1hupoDC — beckiestry🌠 (@beckiestry) November 13, 2020

