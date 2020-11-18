Teni leaves many speechless as she stuns in new attractive makeup photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian singer and song writer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni the entertainer is set to drop a new song soon.

 

However, ahead of the new release, Teni left many of her fans and admirers out of words after she took to social media to share new phots of her rocking attractive makeup.

This came as a pleasant surprise to many as she is known for her preferred tomboy attire while neglecting the use of makeup unlike most of her female colleagues in the industry.

Most of her followers including some of her colleague celebrities who came across her post, took to the comment section to marvel at how beautiful the makeup made her look while encouraging her to put it on more often.

Teni added the caption,

A baby girl!! NEW MUSIC SOON!

