‘Thank you for choosing me to be your mum’ – BBNaija Nina says as she officially unveils her baby

Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy took to Instagram to officially unveil the identity of her baby boy, Denzel.

Nina who has been giving a glimpse of her child on social media since she gave birth to him few months ago has finally revealed his full identity to the public.

Captioning the photos, the mother of one wrote;

“To my son, I loved you from the very start..You stole my breath , embraced my heart,I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal, Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy , you are my definition of perfect.. Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely”

See the photos below;