TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend…

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession…

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for Coronavirus

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don unfollow each other on Instagram

The #ENDSARS Protest will not be in vain – Federal Government vows

News
By GONA
President Buhari’s personal bodyguard is dead

The Federal Government has assured Nigerian youths that the End SARS protests will not be in vain.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said this on Sunday via his Twitter page in celebration of Maiden National Youth Day.

According to him, the time had come for Nigerian youths to sit with the government and deepen their initiatives to effect a change.

READ ALSO

End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita…

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have…

“With the protests that have occurred across the country, Nigeria stands at the cusp of change in youth development. Already, that change has begun. What is needed is to deepen the youth initiatives and accelerate the onboarding of beneficiaries in a transparent and effectual manner.”

As a country, we are blessed with a bulging youth population that can turn out to be the country’s greatest resource if we make the right investments and in a timely manner.
“The protest of our youth shall not be in vain. It is time to engage government constructively. Come to the table. I say to the youth -Your time has come,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress Beverly Naya slams…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend proposed to her…

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession Company reveals

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man Searches For A Prayerful Woman With Little Touch Of Nicki Minaj

Halloween, Christmas and Easter are all the same — Daddy Freeze

US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather is about to be a granddad as he confirms his 20-year-old…

Veteran actor, Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’ celebrates birthday in style

Sinach’s ‘Way Maker’ named song of the Year at the 51st Dove…

James Bond actor, Sean Connery is dead

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More