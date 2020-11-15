The moment BBNaija’s Erica met Di’ja for the first time (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By OluA

Reality star and actress, Erica recently met with one of her favourite Nigerian singers, Di’Ja for the first time.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who was excited to meet the singer, took to her verified Instagram page on Friday, November 13th to share highlights from the meeting.

The Duo met themselves for the very first time at an event in the heart of Lagos, organized by Swarovski Nigeria Crystal Brunch.

The Wuta crooner also took to social media to shower encomium on the self-acclaimed star girl.

See also; Angry man calls out his date, reveals how she played Candy Crush all through their date

Di’ja described Erica as a “sweet girl”.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “Met @ericanlewedim today @swnigeria. She is so sweet.”

Watch the video below;

