The moment Davido showed off his wrestling skills during Ifeanyi’s birthday party (Video)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
Davido

A video making the rounds on social media showed DMW boss, Davido wrestling with a man during his son’s birthday party.

Recall that the singer and his beautiful fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, threw a lavish birthday celebration party for their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr on Wednesday.

Their son, Ifeanyi just turned one year old and the excited couple took to their official Instagram pages to share photos and clips from the birthday celebration.

One of the clips from the celebration showed Davido entertaining his guests by showing off his wrestling skills, while the guests watched with some hailing the singer.

Watch the video below;

 

