The moment Erica was unveiled as brand ambassador for Legend Extra Stout (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known by her fans as Star Girl Erica has been unveiled as brand ambassador for beer brand, Legend extra stout.

Reports gathered that the reality star will also be unveiled as an ambassador for another beer brand, Star Radler, all of Nigerian Breweries PLC, making her the first ever BBnaija’s housemate to bag an endorsement deal with the company.

Erica who has been teasing her fans to guess the big brands she just signed with, brought the week long guessing to an end when she revealed yesterday that she just signed an endorsement deal with Nigerian Breweries PLC as an ambassador for Star Radler and Legend extra stout.

Watch the epic moment she was unveiled as ambassador below;