The moment Ned Nwoko was seen teaching Regina Daniels how to fire a gun (Video)

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to taking care of his wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, as he teaches her how to fire a gun.

Ned Nwoko could be seen in the video giving his wife all the hints needed to fire a gun successfully as she looked like someone scared to fire the shot.

See also: “Imagine the audacity” – Reno Omokri blasts man who begged him money for daughters’ school fees (screenshots)

See video of Ned Nwoko teaching Regina Daniels below;

This is coming just days after Ned Nwoko was rumoured to be getting married to another woman who would have been his seventh wife.

However, Regina Daniels denied the rumours as she noted that the person in question was just a friend who had come to pay a visit at their home in Abuja.