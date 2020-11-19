The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into believing she was pregnant (video, photos)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently pranked her fans and followers into believing she was pregnant for a moment until she showed them what was hiding under her dress.

The actress who was wearing a beautiful kaftan shared photos showing her stomach was swollen like that of a pregnant woman.

One would easily believe that the film star was indeed carrying a baby as one of the photos seemed to show her big navel.

See also: The moment Ned Nwoko was seen teaching Regina Daniels how to fire a gun (Video)

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Tonto then urged her followers to comment when they see what she’s hiding.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Many on seeing the photos, started sending their congratulatory messages.

She however, went on to reveal she was in pregnant.