The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Ginimbi

The price of late Zimbabwean socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, coffin has been revealed.

According to an online source, the coffin which is said to be ‘Versace’ designers, allegedly costs between N1.9m to N4.5m.

Recall that there were unconfirmed reports that Ginimbi had bought the coffin a week before the tragic accident claimed his life and two others including the popular and Video Vixen Mitchelle Amuli known as Moana.

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s…

Hushpuppi rocks all versace everything in new Instagram…

Ginimbi’s family also confirmed that the socialite will be buried in the Versace coffin which costs between $5000 to $12000, at his Domboshava mansion today.

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@adesuaerewele wrote “The guy lived his best life even until death.”

@papa_ajasco wrote “Gives a new meaning to “Going out in style””

@mhizquiva wrote “Omo dis one carry him money go heaven ni ooo”

@debby_billions wrote “No matter how costly the casket is. He’s still dead. No amount of money can buy a man’s life. Just live life to the fullest responsibly”

@koka_ivi wrote “Flamboyant to the grave…Live long Gini!!! Na wetin u chop ur belle go carry sleep”

Via Instablog9ja
