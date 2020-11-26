The Whopping Amount Of Money BBNaija’s Ozo Would Be Paid At Juventus Revealed

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Ozoemena Chukwu of BBnaija 2020, better known as Ozo has announced his legendary and juicy deal with Italian football club Juventus.

The sports lover and analyst has been appointed as the Brand Manager for the Juventus Academy in Nigeria. He made this announcement a while ago on his social media handles and as usual, congratulations are pouring in.

However, the amount of money he would be receiving monthly is not yet in the public domain, the reason we dug deeper for that particular information.

And per the little information from a job directory website, glassdoor that we gathered, Ozo would be taking a Yearly sum of about €69,000 which equates to N31 Million Naira.

