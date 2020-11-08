They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian clergy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said that US President, Donald Trump, is hated by many because he supports and protects Christians.

The popular clergyman made this known while speaking in his church on Friday, November 6.

Following November 3 presidential election, Biden has been declared president elect after he garnered more electoral votes than Trump.

Trump has since alleged that the electoral process was rigged and has vowed to challenge the process in court.

Chris said, “There are those who think that Trump, the Presidnet of the United States, is hated by many Americans. He is not hated many Americans. I want to tell you the truth. He is not hatred, Trump is not the problem. They don’t hate Trump. They hate those that Trump seems to support.

They are angry at Trump for supporting Christians. So the real ones they hate are you who are Christians. That is what the hatred of Trump is all about. It’s got nothing to do with Trump.

Before he started giving his voice in support of Christians and before he started giving his voice in support of Israel, he was their darling, they loved him. But because he didn’t come for their sponsorship and they didn’t expect him to become President, they blamed the Christians for voting him into office and that is what they hate him for.

If you are a Christian, better know this. Don’t think that if we just get Trump out of the way then everything will just calm. It will not be calm. They hate you and he seems to protect you, that is the problem.”

Watch video below;

Oyakhilome says

