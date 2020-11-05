TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump…

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for money’ – Afrocandy

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular Nigerian adult movie actor, Afrocandy has taken a swipe at those who preach to her to repent while reacting to Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal’s advice on people going all out to sell their product via her Instagram handle.

Afrocandy subtly described Nigerians as hypocrites especially the overzealous ones, who always bombard her with repentance messages on her timelines but secretly slide into her DM to beg for money.

See also: Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at Dorathy’s birthday party (Video)

READ ALSO

“Nigerians are hypocrites for celebrating Cardi B in strip…

P*rn actress Afrocandy twerks in new video, shows off…

See the exchange below;

Afro Candy (also spelled Afrocandy), is a Nigerian film actress, director, producer, singer and songwriter, model and pornographic actress. She is the founder and CEO of Invisible Twins Productions LLC.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st birthday…

iRokoTV boss, Jason Njoku, gives update on his battle with Coronavirus

Puma recruits Wizkid to launch Suede classic FW20 collection

US Elections: Two young Nigerians, Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa win US Legislative…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More