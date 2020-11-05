They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for money’ – Afrocandy

Popular Nigerian adult movie actor, Afrocandy has taken a swipe at those who preach to her to repent while reacting to Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal’s advice on people going all out to sell their product via her Instagram handle.

Afrocandy subtly described Nigerians as hypocrites especially the overzealous ones, who always bombard her with repentance messages on her timelines but secretly slide into her DM to beg for money.

See also: Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at Dorathy’s birthday party (Video)

See the exchange below;

Afro Candy (also spelled Afrocandy), is a Nigerian film actress, director, producer, singer and songwriter, model and pornographic actress. She is the founder and CEO of Invisible Twins Productions LLC.