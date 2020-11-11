TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

This country tire me – Small Doctor cries out

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Temitope better known as Small Doctor has cried out saying he’s fed up as a Nigerian.

He stated this in a tweet on Tuesday after he was sued to court alongside other celebrities by an activist known as Mr Okeke for their involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

He tweeted, “If i talk say i don tire, no be say i do exercise ooo . Na this country tire me.”

READ ALSO

Pastor Sam Adeyemi reacts to court summon for supporting…

End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita…

See also: BBNaija stars, Laycon and Neo become ambassadors for ‘Orijin drink’

Small Doctor alongside Davido, Burna Boy, Falz, and 46 others were sued by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke over their roles in #EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of his properties.

Okeke instituted the suit at a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, his properties were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, saying that the promoters of the protest must be brought to justice.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

NUC approves establishment of Confluence University in Kogi

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s second term’ (Video)

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s…

BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG…

“My exit helped Mavin Records focus on Rema” – Tiwa Savage

Scooby-Doo co-creator, Ken Spears, dies at 82

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More