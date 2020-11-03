This kind of marriage proposal from a helicopter will leave you speechless, see how this man proposed (Photo)
A man recently took marriage proposal to another level after he took his lover on a little helicopter trip in order to pop the big question in what social media users have described as a very romantic proposal.
A Twitter user identified as @GONnamoko who shared the photos on his page, wrote ;There are levels to this whole relationship thing. Sweet event.
READ ALSO
There are levels to this whole relationship thing. Sweet event. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cytUSMFhPK
— ◯gechi is a guy. (@GONnamoko) November 2, 2020
See also: Amazing! Lady dresses up as BBNaija’s Ozo for Halloween (Photos)
See some reactions from other social media users below ;
Eyimofe wrote ;
There are levels to these things tru-tru.
Tears of joy like “na me be this inside aerokopter”
The day me Sef will enter airport enh, I will shout everyone go notice me say one Johnny don land
Topman wrote ;
Problem for who no get money to hire helicopter.
Clinton wrote ;
Congratulations boss, everyday
You guys keep raising the bars as touching this proposal thing
Chinyere wrote ;
You people have finished all the styles, which one come remain na
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES