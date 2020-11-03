TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

This kind of marriage proposal from a helicopter will leave you speechless, see how this man proposed (Photo)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

A man recently took marriage proposal to another level after he took his lover on a little helicopter trip in order to pop the big question in what social media users have described as a very romantic proposal.

A Twitter user identified as @GONnamoko who shared the photos on his page, wrote ;There are levels to this whole relationship thing. Sweet event.

READ ALSO

You’re a witch if your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate…

Man Searches For A Prayerful Woman With Little Touch Of…

See also: Amazing! Lady dresses up as BBNaija’s Ozo for Halloween (Photos)

See some reactions from other social media users below ;

Eyimofe wrote ;

There are levels to these things tru-tru.

Tears of joy like “na me be this inside aerokopter”

The day me Sef will enter airport enh, I will shout everyone go notice me say one Johnny don land

Topman wrote ;

Problem for who no get money to hire helicopter.

Clinton wrote ;

Congratulations boss, everyday
You guys keep raising the bars as touching this proposal thing

Chinyere wrote ;

You people have finished all the styles, which one come remain na

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya unfollow each other on Instagram, leave fans…

BBNaija star, Khafi brags about what her lover, Gedoni did for her birthday

‘I wanted to kill myself twice’ – Tiwa Savage speaks on how…

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe appears on social media with tribal marks on her face

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More