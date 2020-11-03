This kind of marriage proposal from a helicopter will leave you speechless, see how this man proposed (Photo)

A man recently took marriage proposal to another level after he took his lover on a little helicopter trip in order to pop the big question in what social media users have described as a very romantic proposal.

A Twitter user identified as @GONnamoko who shared the photos on his page, wrote ;There are levels to this whole relationship thing. Sweet event.

There are levels to this whole relationship thing. Sweet event. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cytUSMFhPK — ◯gechi is a guy. (@GONnamoko) November 2, 2020

See some reactions from other social media users below ;

Eyimofe wrote ;

There are levels to these things tru-tru.

Tears of joy like “na me be this inside aerokopter”

The day me Sef will enter airport enh, I will shout everyone go notice me say one Johnny don land

Topman wrote ;

Problem for who no get money to hire helicopter.

Clinton wrote ;

Congratulations boss, everyday

You guys keep raising the bars as touching this proposal thing

Chinyere wrote ;

You people have finished all the styles, which one come remain na