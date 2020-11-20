Those who attend church vigils are practicing witchcraft – Kemi Olunloyo blows hot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA
kemi olunloyo

Controversial journalists Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement has claimed those who go to night vigils are practicing witchcraft.

According to her, God is everywhere at all hours and doesn’t need anyone to go out all night to worship him.

Kemi in a Twitter post, revealed this, as she advised families to stop going for night vigils. She wrote;

If U or your family members attend CHURCH VIGILS, you are legitimately practicing WITCHCRAFT. God is everywhere at all hours. Going out to church or staying up at the dead of night is unnecessary. Pray anytime, NOT in darkness粒慄‍♀️ The church down the street is disturbing us now”

Meanwhile, some people have taken to social media to react to her tweet.

