TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top 10 albums in 2020

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage’s Celia album has appeared on TIME Magazine top 10 albums of the year.

According to TIME Magazine, the latest album from Savage, a Nigerian singer-songwriter who many call the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is characterized by an infectious buoyancy.

A veteran of the American, British and Nigerian music industries, Savage has an innate understanding of how various strains of music from the Black diaspora fit together, so R&B, rap, Afrobeats, and global pop coalesce seamlessly on the record.

Savage’s featherweight and precise voice flips fluidly between English and Yoruba, while bright horn sections drift in and out. She also shows off an alluring chemistry with an array of artists, from Sam Smith to Davido to Naira Marley.

Their inspired contributions make Celia a Nigerian standout in a year of creative excellence from the country, with other releases coming from Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Olamide and Wizkid.—Andrew R. Chow

See other albums that made it to the list.

